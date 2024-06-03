Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama to travel to US for medical treatment

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 3 : Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama is scheduled to travel to the United States for medical treatment, his office said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, no engagements will be scheduled from June 20 onwards until further notice.

"Update to His Holiness the Dalai Lama's Schedule - This is to inform all concerned that no engagements, including public audiences, will be scheduled from June 20 onwards until further notice. His Holiness the Dalai Lama is scheduled to travel to the United States for medical treatment on his knees," the office of Dalai Lama said in a post on X.

"Upon his return to Dharamsala, regular engagements will resume," it added.

In April this year, the 88-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader was presented with Lord Buddha's sacred Kapilavastu relics.

The sacred relics were located at RajaGuru Sri Subuthi Waskaduwa Maha Viharaya, a Buddhist temple in Sri Lanka.

Notably, the Kapilavastu relics hold immense historical and spiritual significance, connecting the devotees to the profound legacy of Lord Buddha.

In February, the Dalai Lama, on the occasion of Chotrul Duechen, gave a short general teaching from the Jataka Tales at the Main Tibetan Temple, Tsuglagkhang, in the Himachal Pradesh hill town of Dharamshala, which was attended by over 3000 Tibetan followers, including Buddhist monks, nuns and foreigners from different parts of the world.

Chotrul Duechen is the day of offerings and is celebrated on the 15th day of the 1st Tibetan month.

The day, which means Great Day of Miraculous Manifestations," is one of the four Buddhist festivals commemorating four events in the life of the Buddha.

