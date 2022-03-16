Tibetans seek justice after 63 years of uprising against Chinese rule

As the people in Tibet commemorated the 63rd year of Tibetan Uprising Day, demonstrations were held across the world this week to echo the voice of Tibetans seeking justice following decades of struggle against Chinese rule.

On March 10, 63rd Tibetan Uprising Day was commemorated in Tibet.

Chinese military vehicles were out in the streets of Lhasa where the Tibetan's vehicles were being stopped and people who were just passing by were also being interrogated for their own assurance, Tibetan Press reported citing Radio Free Asia.

The Chinese communist government has tightened the security and surveillance inside Tibet and great measures were taken to halt any movement or protest.

To monitor the situation, the Chinese authorities hired unemployed Tibetans who resided in the outskirts of Lhasa and also asked them to inform the communist officials about any suspicious talk or movement.

Chinese communist authorities started the hiring process of these workers in February and they were sent mostly to Lhasa and Shigatse, the two biggest cities of that region. These people are offered to be paid more if they would provide any useful information to the Chinese officials, according to Tibet Press.

Surveillance cameras were installed in the Jokhang Temple and people were made to register their entries and led on with strict coverage. The lack of basic human rights is apparent from all these impositions which have gone on for decades and have also increased with time and become more severe on various levels.

The Tibetan uprising in 1959 began as a spontaneous act of peaceful protest demonstrations against the Chinese in the capital Lhasa which later turned violent in which thousands of Tibetans were killed by the marauding soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

( With inputs from ANI )

