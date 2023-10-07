Tiger, Shahid, Varun groove on ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ from ‘Ganapath’

Mumbai, Oct 7 Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff has shared a sneak peek into the dance rehearsal video of himself, along with Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, on his latest party anthem ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ from the upcoming flick ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’.

'Ganapath’ stars Tiger and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The makers had recently launched the foot-tapping track ‘Hum Aaye Hain’, which has glued audiences over its chain hook step.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared a behind-the-scenes video wherein Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan can also be seen grooving to the song, along with Tiger.

They were seen putting their energy into the front, and seeing them shake legs together brought audiences a huge treat.

While they first burned the dance floors with ‘Hum Aaye Hain’, they later tapped the foot for the track from the films of Shahid and Varun, respectively.

They performed on Shahid’s track titled 'Mauja Hi Mauja' from the movie'Jab We Met', and Varun’s song 'Saturday Saturday' from the film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.

Sharing the video, Tiger Shroff wrote in the caption: "A little sneak-peek into our rehearsals…dancing with these two superstars at a sold out show tonight hum arahe hai #entertainerno1."

The video was liked by Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan.

Fans commented on the Reel. One wrote: “Tiger and Shahid are the best dancers.”

“Mr Hrithik is missing…simply superb,” added another.

“It’s a treat to watch,” another said, while another wrote: “grace and energy.”

'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' is touted to redefine the action genre in Hindi cinema. The film is a dystopian action film directed by Vikas Bahl, who is known for directing the Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Queen’.

Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

It is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.

