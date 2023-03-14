'Times are hard, road ahead is going to be tough': Sacked Meta worker

New Delhi, March 14 A sacked Meta (formerly Facebook) employee shared her ordeal on LinkedIn, saying "times are hard and I know the road ahead is gonna be tough".

She was one of the 11,000 employees who were laid off by Meta in November last year due to the challenging macroeconomic situation.

Sutha Sehgar, who worked as a talent acquisition, wrote in her LinkedIn post: "Apparently it's a tradition to take badge photo when you leave Meta but I did not realise that the timeline would be this short. Meta laid off 11K of its staff and unfortunately, I'm impacted too together with my wonderful teammates."

Sharing how the layoff has affected her, she added: "Times are hard and I know the road ahead is gonna be tough but here I am humbly seeking help from #linkedinfam to help spread the word; assist in landing a job to continue our livelihood."

Additionally, the former Meta employee asked LinkedIn users to suggest a better opportunity available for her.

She said, "Let's be kind to one another, we never know the inner battle and turmoil that one is suffering. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Meta looks all set to lay off another 13 per cent, or roughly 11,000 jobs, in its second round of job cuts that will hit non-engineering roles hard.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, Meta Platforms is planning "additional layoffs to be announced in multiple rounds over the coming months".

