Tina Datta seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai, Sep 24 Actress Tina Datta was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja on Sunday, along with her father, and took blessings of Bappa on the occasion of Ganeshotsav.

The country is celebrating ‘Ganeshotsav’ from September 19. ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ is heard across the country, and people are dancing to the tunes of dhol.

The video from the pandal shows Tina walking to the temple along with her father. She also obliged the fans for a selfie. Braving the rain, she was seen buying sweets from a shop.

Tina wore a grey chikankari kurta, accessorised with matching jhumkas and a gajra on hair bun. She kept her makeup minimal.

She was seen posing with her father in front of the big idol of Lord Gampati.

Tina rose to fame for playing Ichcha in the drama ‘Uttaran’ for which she won the Producers Guild Award for Best Actress. She later went on to participate in stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’, and reality series ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

She has done shows like ‘Durga’, ‘Daayan’, ‘Koi Aane Ko Hai’, and web-series ‘Naxalbari’.

Tina was recently seen as Surili in ‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’, a romantic drama, starring Jay Bhanushali. The show aired on Sony, and is currently streaming on SonyLiv.

