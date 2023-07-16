"To the people of India...": President Macron shares highlights of PM Modi's France visit

Paris [France], July 16 : Sharing the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2-day official visit to France, President Emmanuel Macron hailed the relations shared between the two nations.

Taking to Twitter, the French President posted a video which showed PM Modi receiving France’s highest decoration, the Grand Cross of Legion of Honour, and several glimpses from the Bastille Day Parade.

"To the people of India, trust and friendship," Macron tweeted along with the video shared.

To the people of India, trust and friendship. pic.twitter.com/s8b3Hb7cf8— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 15, 2023

The video also showed French President Macron meeting Bollywood actor, R Madhavan, who was also invited at the banquet dinner in Paris which was hosted in honour of Prime Minister Modi.

The video also highlighted several moments of friendship between the two leaders in France.

PM Modi, on his visit to France, participated in the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, on Friday. He visited France at the invitation of French President Macron.

"To mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, a 241-member tri-service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the Parade," the PMO said in a statement.

The Indian Army contingent was led by the Punjab Regiment, followed by a complement from the Rajputana Rifles Regiment.

During the parade, the Indian military contingent marched to the patriotic tune of 'Sare Jahan Se Accha,' while a squadron of Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale fighters participated in a flypast over the Champs-Elysees at the Bastille Day Parade.

Rafale Jets of the Indian Air Force, from the 101 Squadron from Hashimara, formed a part of the flypast during the parade.

"A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend. We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the 14 July parade," President Macron said.

PM Modi and President Emmanuel Macron met notable dignitaries during the Bastille Day Parade in Paris.

July 14 marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison on July 14, 1789, during the French Revolution, which symbolizes the democratic values of ‘Liberty, Equality and Fraternity’, the central theme of both the Indian and French constitutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor