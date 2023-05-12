Tokyo police beefs up security ahead of G7 Hiroshima Summit

Tokyo [Japan], May 12 : A week before the G7 meeting that is scheduled to start from May 19-21, Tokyo Police have strengthened security in the western city of Hiroshima, NHK World reported.

At the international terminal of Tokyo's Haneda Airport, more police officers are now on duty.

Some of those being called up include anti-terrorism unit members from the airport. The police are patrolling the area on Segways while searching trash cans for unusual objects.

Although Tokyo is a long way from the summit's location, authorities there are on high alert because faraway cities have previously been the target of terrorist attacks on big events. The so-called "soft targets" that Tokyo police are concentrating on are busy airports and train stations, NHK World reported.

They have also stationed more officers at foreign embassies and other essential facilities.

Very recently in April, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida suffered a deadly attack. It took place at a fishing port in the western city of Wakayama, as the prime minister prepared to speak in favour of a by-election candidate.

Commenting on the incident, Kishida told reporters that violent attacks during elections are "unforgivable."

"Together with the people of Japan, we will do our utmost to ensure safety during the diplomatic schedule," Kishida said.

Kishida was unharmed in the attack, with his security detail taking him to safety shortly before the sound of an explosion rang out and Kimura was subdued. One police officer suffered minor injuries on his left arm, Japan Times reported.

