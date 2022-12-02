Toronto driver arrested for death of Indian student

Toronto, Dec 2 Toronto Police have arrested a 60-year-old driver in connection with the death of an Indian student from Karnal on November 23.

Twenty-year-old Kartik Saini was killed when his cycle was hit by a pick-up truck and dragged at the intersection of Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue in midtown Toronto.

The driver was charged on Thursday with careless driving and violating traffic signs.

He will appear in court on February 16, 2023.

Saini was a student at Sheridan College.

According to Toronto Police, the driver of the pick-up struck Saini and drove on with him underneath the vehicle.

Paramedics tried to revive the Indian student, but he succumbed to his injuries.

