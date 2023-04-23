Toronto: Tibetans celebrate Panchem Lama's 34th birthday, call for his "immediate release"

Toronto [Canada], April 23 : Around 150 Tibetans in Toronto gathered at the Tibetan Canadian Cultural Centre to celebrate the 34th birthday of the 11th Panchen Lama, who was abducted in 1995 and they expressed their support for his immediate release.

The event was attended by Member of the House of Commons of Canada James Maloney, Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) Bhutila Karpoche and City Councilor.

The dignitaries expressed their support for the immediate release of the Panchen Lama. MP Maloney stated that it was "unimaginable" that a six-year child would be kidnapped.

At the gathering, Maloney expressed his support for the Dalai Lama.

MP Maloney also spoke about the importance of the Dalai Lama's message of peace and compassion and stated that attacks on the Dalai Lama are attacks on the Tibetan people.

The event was orgsed by Eminence Khen Zeekgyab Rinpoche of Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, who has come to visit Canada from India and is with his team in Toronto.

The event concluded with a photo exhibition of Panchen Lama.

The Panchen Lama is considered the second most important spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism. The previous year, 2022 marked the 27th anniversary since Tibet's 11th Panchen Lama was forcibly abducted by the Chinese government and his entire family.

However, China has not only kept his whereabouts a secret to date but has also not revealed the slightest details regarding whether he is alive or not.

Lama's abduction by China is one of the longest-standing cases of enforced disappearance today, reported Tibet Press.

On May 14, 1995, Gedun Choekyi Nyima was recognized by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama as the 11th Panchen Lama. Three days after that, he was abducted and has never been found.

As if this was not enough, the Chinese Communist Party even took the liberty to appoint a Panchen Lama of their own and forcibly made the Tibetans in Tibet accept him or at least put up an act of the world to show that they do.

