“Touching, emotional moment”: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar lauds women scientists’ role in success of Chandrayaan-3

Washington, DC [US], August 29 : Art of Living, Founder, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has called the successful landing of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 a “proud moment” and also hailed the role of women scientists in the mission.

He said, “It’s a very emotional moment that we landed on the Moon and already we have started receiving the picture and possibilities are many from this."

Spiritual leader, Ravi Shankar was in Washington, DC, holding a press conference in relation to the World Culture Festival, which is coming to America for the very first time.

From September 29 to October 1, the three-day festival will be held at the National Mall, hosted by the Art of Living founder, Ravi Shankar, along with Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Responding to a question, on Chadrayaan-3’s success, put forward by ANI, Ravi Shankar said, “It's a proud moment for not just India, but entire humanity, that we could very successfully with such short duration and with a small budget, an exploration of Chandrayaan-3 has happened and women power has been very predominant there.”

“So many women have worked for this mission and that's something so touching,” he added.

In relation to the ISRO’s upcoming Aditya L1 mission, Ravi Shankar said that it would also be “successful” like the previous one.

The spiritual Guru also shared that a day before he spoke to S Somanath, Chairperson of ISRO, and told him “all will go well and all our prayers are with him”.

Speaking on the democracy in India, he said, “India is the oldest and the largest democracy. Even in small villages where there are only 5,000-7,000 population, there are people coming up and working. There is a lot more awareness of franchises in India than you can see anywhere else. So in that sense, yes, it's a robust democracy.”

Elaborating on World Culture Festival 2023, he said that the main focus of the fest would be mental health issues.

Meanwhile, DC mayor Muriel Bowser has expressed excitement about the fest, saying, “We are incredibly excited and proud to announce that Washington DC will host the fourth World Culture Festival in 2023. From September 29 to October 1, we will come together on the National Mall for a celebration of culture, diversity and unity.”

