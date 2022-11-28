Traders' body seeks printing of Indian Nutrition rating on food packets

New Delhi, Nov 28 Traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has drawn Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's attention towards a draft notification issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for the printing of Indian Nutrition Rating (INR) on food packets as part of a labelling exercise with healthy food items getting a higher rating.

In a letter, CAIT has said that the proposed rules have not taken into account the ground reality of the food trade and various parameters of spending of the consumers.

"This move undoubtedly looks to be logical which has been brought with a good intention to ensure quality and nutrified food to the people of India. However, theAproposedArules have not taken into account the ground reality of the food trade and various parameters of spending of the consumers," the letter read.

CAIT has claimed that the said rules are an attempt to run the food trade with one stick though India is land of great diversity. "The food trade in India is carried by major companies on the one side but largely crores of small Halwai, food operators, Sweet & Namkeen makers and others conduct their food business activities catering to the requirement of about 80% population of the country," it added.

It said that food choices differ from state to state. For example, in Delhi, the people like chat pakori, kachori etc but on the contrary, the people of Gujarat prefer farsan, people of MP have a great choice towards local produced namkeen, people of Maharashtra love eating Pav Bhaji and people of South India have altogether different choices.

Notably, these items are largely available in packing. These items are famous because of their very different and special kind of recipe and these all have different nutritional value. These and many other large items are made depending upon the taste of the people.

"Any legislation or regulation which may be drafted to regulate them with one yardstick will end with closure of these large number of small sweet and namkeen manufacturers traditionally known as Halwai and Bakers which will further result into unemployment of large number of workers who work with these small Halwai and sweet namkeen manufacturers," it added.

"We request your good self to kindly consider the above submissions made by us. However, we shall be grateful if you kindly accord us a convenient appointment to discuss the subject in person with your goodself," said the letter written by Praveen Khandelwal, National secretary general, Confederation of All India Traders.

