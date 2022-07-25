Traffic accident deaths in S.Korea drop to lowest since 1970

Seoul, July 25 The number of traffic deaths in South Korea has dropped to the lowest since the nation began record keeping of such fatalities in 1970, data revealed on Monday.

The National Police Agency said the number of people killed in road accidents from January to June this year was estimated at 1,236, a decrease of 5.1 per cent from the same period in 2021, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The decline came despite a potential increase in car traffic after the government in April lifted social distancing measures that had been in place during the previous two years to curb the Covid-91 outbreak.

Pedestrian deaths also decreased by 11.1 per cent to 386.

But fatalities involving two-wheeled vehicles, bicycles and personal mobility vehicles increased 12.7 per cent to 230, 54.3 per cent to 54, and 83.3 per cent to 11, respectively.

