Tribal elders, Islamic clerics gathering to discuss political issues, security in Afghanistan

A gathering of Afghans, comprising tribal elders, Islamic clerics and influential figures, will discuss the political issues, security and social situation in Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid said that the gathering will be attended by Islamic scholars, tribal elders and political figures, however, he didn't provide details on the date of the meeting, reported Tolo News.

"We are trying to hold a gathering among the Afghans. The tribal elders, Islamic clerics and influential figures will take part in it. But it is yet to be determined when it will be held. Inshallah, the discussion will cover political, social and security matters," said Mujahid.

Meanwhile, a senior member of the Taliban, Anas Haqqani, said he hoped the gathering would conclude with a positive outcome, reported Tolo News.

"This is the intention of the Islamic Emirate. There is a hope this meeting will (represent the whole nation).," he said.

The political analysts gave various opinions regarding the meeting.

"The gathering could be beneficial when it is widely formed. The political figures, academics, women and youths must be included in the gathering," said Sayed Jawad Husseini, a political analyst.

"This (meeting) is to attract the attention of the people inside the country to prevent the possible collapse of the system," said Barna Salehi, a political analyst.

Earlier, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting head of the Taliban's Interior Ministry, who is on the UN sanctions list as well as an FBI wanted terrorist has called for the resolution of disputes with a Pashtun tribe through negotiation.

Many tribal elders gathered to reconcile a prolonged and bitter quarrel between the Haqqani family and Sori Khail tribe after more than 60 years of hostility, Tolo News reported.

This comes after the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, recently held several meetings with tribal elders, Islamic clerics and political analysts.

( With inputs from ANI )

