Tribal fighter killed in bomb attack in Iraq

Baghdad, May 26 A paramilitary fighter from a local tribal force was killed and four others wounded in twin roadside bomb explosions in Iraq's eastern province of Diyala, the Iraqi military said on Sunday.

The incident took place at 9:40 p.m. local time on Saturday (1840 GMT) when a roadside bomb ripped through an outpost of the tribal fighters affiliated with the Iraqi Hashd Shaabi forces near a village in the Khan Bani Saad area south of Baquba, the provincial capital of Diyala, some 65 km northeast of Baghdad, according to a statement released by the Security Media Cell, a media outlet affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, reports Xinhua news agency.

The first blast caused no casualties. Upon the arrival of security forces to investigate and pursue the perpetrators, another roadside bomb went off, killing a tribal fighter and injuring four others, according to the statement.

The security situation in Iraq has been improved after the defeat of the militants of the extremist group Islamic State across the country in 2017. However, the country continues to grapple with sporadic attacks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor