Trucks delayed at mainland China border cause Hong Kong vegetable prices to skyrocket

After two drivers tested positive for the COVID-19 virus at the mainland China border, hundreds of freight trucks were delayed at Hong Kong's border, causing vegetable prices in Hong Kong to skyrocket.

More than 60 cross-border freight truckers were prohibited from leaving a quarantined hotel on Hong Kong's border with mainland China until they tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday, reported Hong Kong Free Press.

Due to this, the a border control point of Man Kam To was shut down twice over the weekend, causing supplies to be delayed.

According to Yuen Cheong, President of the Hong Kong Imported Vegetable Wholesale Merchants Association, between 70 and 80 trucks were unable to enter Hong Kong on Monday morning.

Because wet market vendors were unable to properly replenish, consumers should expect up to a 20 per cent price hike for various veggies on Monday, according to Yuen.

( With inputs from ANI )

