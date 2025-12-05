Trump Administration elevates India's role in Indo-Pacific strategy

Washington DC [US], December 5 : The Trump Administration has positioned India as a critical partner in its newly released National Security Strategy, signalling Washington's intent to deepen cooperation with New Delhi across economic, technological and defence sectors.

The strategy document, released by the White House, explicitly calls for improved commercial relations with India and encourages New Delhi to "contribute to Indo-Pacific security" through continued cooperation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue alongside Australia, Japan and the United States.

"We must continue to improve commercial (and other) relations with India," the document states, marking a significant diplomatic emphasis on the bilateral relationship.

The strategy identifies the Indo-Pacific as "already the source of almost half the world's GDP" and frames the region as amongst "the next century's key economic and geopolitical battlegrounds."

US officials have made clear their intention to work with treaty allies and partnerswhose combined economies total $65 trillionto counteract what the document describes as "predatory economic practices" in the region.

India, with its growing economy and strategic position, features prominently in this calculus. The administration has emphasised technology cooperation, particularly in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and defence technologies, as areas for enhanced partnership.

The document reaffirms US commitment to quadrilateral cooperation through the Quad, which has emerged as a key diplomatic and security framework in the Indo-Pacific.

Washington views the grouping as essential to maintaining what it calls a "free and open Indo-Pacific" and preserving freedom of navigation in crucial sea lanes.

On security matters, the strategy outlines plans to build a military "capable of denying aggression anywhere in the First Island Chain" whilst calling on allies to "step up and spendand more importantly domuch more for collective defence."

The document also addresses Taiwan and the South China Sea, through which one-third of global shipping passes annually, as key concerns for regional stability and the US economy.

The National Security Strategy, titled "America First," marks a departure from previous administrations' approaches, emphasising what officials describe as "pragmatic" engagement focused on core US interests.

India finds itself well-positioned in this framework, with the strategy explicitly rejecting calls for democratic or social change in partner nations, instead favouring partnerships based on shared interests and mutual benefit.

The document presents President Trump's second term as an era of "unconventional diplomacy", claiming peace deals or ceasefires in several long-running conflicts, including between India and Pakistan. It frames such initiatives as part of a broader effort to "surgically extinguish embers of division between nuclear-capable nations" before they spiral into wider war.

On economics, the document frames US-China competition as a battle over supply chains, critical minerals, and advanced technologies such as AI, biotech and quantum computing, while urging allies and partnersincluding Indiato align with US standards and controls. It calls for "balanced trade" and "reindustrialisation" at home, a stance that sits uneasily with Washington's recent steep tariffs and trade threats directed at Indian exports and energy ties with Russia.

