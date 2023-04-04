Trump arraignment: NY judge disallows video cameras in courtroom

New York [US], April 4 : In the latest move, a New York-based judge has issued a ruling on Monday that no video cameras will be allowed in the courtroom where the former US President Donald Trump will be arraigned, and gave a nod to only a handful of photographers who will be allowed to take pictures in the premises, The Hill said citing media reports.

New York Judge Juan Merchan ruled on Monday night that a handful of photographers will be allowed to take pictures in the courtroom where former President Trump will be arraigned on Tuesday, but he will not allow video cameras, according to reports.

After Trump's legal team argued against having cameras in the courtroom, claiming that it would create a "circus-like" environment, Merchan made his decision, according to The Hill.

Five still photographers will be permitted access to the courtroom for a period of time before being asked to leave, according to the decision, which was reported by ABC News.

No electronic devices would be permitted in the main or backup courtrooms, according to the judgement.

Trump is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment regarding his alleged role in the 2016 hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Dels to conceal an alleged affair that he has constantly denied, The Hill reported.

Donald Trump arrived at New York's La Guardia Airport on Monday, ahead of his expected arraignment in a Manhattan courthouse, reported CNN. Alina Habba, who represents Trump in several civil matters, after meeting him in New York, said, "He's in good spirits. Honestly, he's as he normally would be. He's ready to go in and do what he needs to do tomorrow."

Earlier, the former US President met with his attorneys Susan Necheles and Joe Tacopina at Trump Tower after arriving in New York City Monday, reported CNN.

The former US President is expected to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon, the first former US president to be indicted. A grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who had been investigating Trump's role in hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Dels during the 2016 presidential campaign, determined on Thursday that there was enough evidence to bring criminal charges against him.

Trump, who is running for the Republican nomination for next year's presidential race, has denied any wrongdoing and called the probe and the indictment a partisan attack. Bragg is a Democrat. A team of Secret Service agents accomped by New York Police Department officials toured the courthouse and its entrances on Friday, apparently mapping the former president's transit through it.

