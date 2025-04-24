Trump calls Zelenskyy's Crimea statement "harmful to peace negotiations" with Russia

Washington, DC [US], April 24 : US President Donald Trump has criticised his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy over his recent statement on Crimea, calling his remarks "harmful to the peace negotiations" with Russia. Trump said that Crimea was lost years ago when Barack Obama served as the US President.

In a post shared on his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump wrote, "Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is boasting on the front page of The Wall Street Journal that, 'Ukraine will not legally recognise the occupation of Crimea. There's nothing to talk about here.' This statement is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia in that Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion."

Trump stated that no one is asking Zelenskyy to recognise Crimea as Russian territory, and if he wanted to have Crimea, he should have fought for it 11 years ago. He blamed Zelenskyy's statements like these, which make it difficult for the war to settle.

He said that Zelenskyy's statement on Crimea will do nothing but "prolong the killing field." Trump concluded his statement by reiterating his willingness to help end the war between Russia and Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognise Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn't they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired? The area also houses, for many years before "the Obama handover," major Russian submarine bases. It's inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy's that makes it so difficult to settle this War. He has nothing to boast about."

"The situation for Ukraine is dire He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country. I have nothing to do with Russia, but have much to do with wanting to save, on average, five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, who are dying for no reason whatsoever. The statement made by Zelenskyy today will do nothing but prolong the "killing field," and nobody wants that! We are very close to a Deal, but the man with "no cards to play" should now, finally, GET IT DONE. I look forward to being able to help Ukraine, and Russia, get out of this Complete and Total MESS, that would have never started if I were President," he added.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114388111141848447

Earlier on Tuesday, Zelenskyy expressed willingness to hold talks with Russia. However, he said that Ukraine would not accept a deal that recognises Russia's control of Crimea.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Ukraine will not legally recognise the occupation of Crimea." Zelenskyy said, "There is nothing to talk about. It is against our constitution."

Trump's statement came a few hours after a meeting in London aimed to bring about an end to war had been downgraded after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he wouldn't participate in the meeting, CNN reported.

Rubio was expected to attend the meeting along with Ukrainian, UK and European officials. However, the US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Tuesday that he would no longer attend the meeting due to "logistical issues."

However, a US official and two European diplomats aware of the matter said Rubio did not attend the meeting as the administration did not feel that they were at a decisive point in the ongoing talks, and the top diplomat didn't feel participating in the talks would be the best use of his time, CNN reported.

After Rubio reversed plans to attend the meeting, Bruce said Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, would represent the US in London. Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia on Friday, CNN reported, citing a US official.

Meanwhile, the war between Russia and Ukraine resumed with full force this week, after a surprise ceasefire over the Easter weekend that both sides accused each other of violating.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian authorities said nine people were killed and at least 30 others were injured after a Russian drone hit a bus carrying people to work near the city of Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Meanwhile, Russia's National Guard said it destroyed 17 Ukrainian attack drones overnight, CNN reported, citing TASS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor