Washington DC [US], May 8 : US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) officially designated May 8 as Victory Day for World War 2, commemorating the 80th anniversary of America's victory in the Second World War.

Trump said that all of US World War 2 allies were celebrating Victory Day.

"I am pleased to announce that I have just signed a proclamation officially designating tomorrow May 8 as a Victory Day for World War 2, commemorating the 80th anniversary of America's victory in the Second World War. All over the globe our World War II allies are celebrating this week," she said.

Trump added that the US never joined with any celebration of their own, even when they helped their allies in the past.

"But the United States has never joined in with the proper celebration of our own, and the victory was mostly accomplished because of us. Whether you like it or not, we came into that war and we won that war and we had a lot of help from a lot of great people a lot of great allies. But I think there would be nobody that would say that we were not the dominant force in that war and we don't celebrate it," he said.

Trump deemed it a disservice to the soldiers who fought in the wars, and said that without the US, the liberation would never have happened.

"I think that's a great disservice to the people that lost their lives and people that fought so hard in winning World War II and also a separate victory day for World War I. We're going to be doing that too. It was American tanks and ships and trucks and airplanes and service members that vanquished the enemy 80 years ago this week. Without America the liberation would never have happened. So we have to pay tribute and homage to those people that gave us victory," he said.

Trump added that the US also 'rebuilt' the world, as they helped the economies devastated by the wars.

"We did something else that people don't talk about. We rebuilt the world. All of these countries that were destroyed we helped them rebuild. That's something that for the most part others did not do. So with this proclamation we are hereby honoring the incredible sacrifice and heroism of millions of Americans who served in World War II along with the unprecedented mobilization homeront that helped deliver this great triumph," he said.

Trump added that all US citizens must take pride in what the patriots have helped them achieve.

"All Americans should take pride in what these incredible patriots have achieved. So I just want to say happy victory day to all. So we are celebrating every year now I can guarantee for four years but I think after that we're going to have two victory days- World War I and World War II. This is World War II victory day," he said.

Trump jested that they could not have days off in the future as there were so many days to celebrate!

"In the future we're going to have a major celebration of each days. We're not going to have days off because we don't have enough days in the year! We have too many celebrations already. But we're going to have Victory Day and for World War I, World War II. And without us those wars would not have been won. I think we can say that would not have been won," he said.

"I think it's time that the United States start taking credit for their achievements," he added.

