Trump returns to X, formerly Twitter, to show off his mug shot

Washington, DC [US], August 25 : United States former President Donald Trump made his come back on X (formerly known as Twitter) after his last tweet in January 2021 to just share an image of his mugshot following his surrender in Fulton County, Ga. in Georgia election subversion case on Thursday evening (local time).

"ELECTION INTERFERENCE! NEVER SURRENDER!" Donald Trump wrote while sharing the mug shot photo on X.

This is the first time when Trump posted on the social media platform since his account was suspended shortly after the January 6 riots at the Capitol.

His last tweet was on January 8, 2021, when Trump said that he would not attend the inauguration of then-US President-elect Joe Biden.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump had said in his previous tweet.

His account on X was reinstated this year after Elon Musk purchased the micro-blogging site and renamed it, but Trump had not posted on there before Thursday.

A few hours after surrendering in Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Trump was released on bond, according to jail records, CNN reported.

Jail records show that the former US President was placed under arrest and booked at the Fulton County jail on Thursday (US local time) night in connection with the Georgia election subversion case.

He was at the jail for about 20 minutes.

Trump on addressing reporters after being arrested and released from jail, said: “I did nothing wrong,” CNN reported.

Trump described the criminal case against him as “a travesty of justice.”

“We have every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest,” he said.

Trump also addressed the other criminal cases pending against him, saying, “This is one instance but you have three other instances. This is election interference.”

Trump was released after he agreed to a USD 200,000 bond and other release conditions, including not using social media to intimidate co-defendants or witnesses in the case, which were previously negotiated by his attorneys.

Fulton County marks the first case where Trump has been required to pay a cash bail. Trump was already facing three other felony indictments when he was charged here.

