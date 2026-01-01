Trump slams NATO after European leaders push back on Greenland, reaffirms US primacy in alliance

Washington DC [US], January 7 : US President Donald Trump on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the intergovernmental military alliance, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), claiming that the alliance depended entirely on Washington for its survival, shortly after European leaders pushed back against his remarks on taking over Greenland and reaffirming NATO unity.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that before his intervention, most NATO members were not meeting their defence spending commitments and were relying on Washington to shoulder the burden.

The US President stated that he pushed NATO members to raise defence spending to 5 per cent of GDP, asserting that allies now pay "immediately" because of his personal influence.

"Remember, for all of those big NATO fans, they were at 2% GDP, and most weren't paying their bills, UNTIL I CAME ALONG. The USA was, foolishly, paying for them! I, respectfully, got them to 5% GDP, AND THEY PAY, immediately. Everyone said that couldn't be done, but it could, because, beyond all else, they are all my friends," Trump said.

His remarks come a day after European leaders issued a joint statement pushing back against Trump's renewed remarks about Greenland, asserting that Arctic security must be addressed collectively.

In a letter released by the Danish Prime Minister's Office on X, the leaders reaffirmed Greenland's status within the transatlantic alliance, stating, "The Kingdom of Denmark - including Greenland - is part of NATO."

Foreign ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden have also jointly reaffirmed their collective commitment to preserving security, stability and cooperation in the Arctic, underscoring their support for a stronger and more vigilant NATO presence in the region.

The Nordic foreign ministers, in a statement, said that as Nordic countries, Arctic states and NATO allies, they are united in their approach to regional security, particularly amid evolving strategic challenges in the Arctic.

Trump further claimed that without his involvement, Russia would have captured all of Ukraine, claiming that he had "single-handedly ended eight wars," arguing that his actions saved millions of lives.

He also expressed resentment over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, specifically criticising Norway, a NATO member, for what he described as a "foolish" decision not to award him the honour.

Trump further questioned the credibility of NATO without US leadership, stating that Russia and China have "zero fear of NATO without the United States," and also cast doubt on whether NATO allies would come to America's aid in a crisis.

"Without my involvement, Russia would have ALL OF UKRAINE right now. Remember, also, I single-handedly ENDED 8 WARS, and Norway, a NATO Member, foolishly chose not to give me the Noble Peace Prize. But that doesn't matter! What does matter is that I saved Millions of Lives. RUSSIA AND CHINA HAVE ZERO FEAR OF NATO WITHOUT THE UNITED STATES, AND I DOUBT NATO WOULD BE THERE FOR US IF WE REALLY NEEDED THEM," his post read.

Highlighting military spending, Trump credited himself with rebuilding the US armed forces during his first term and said this continued investment underpins global security.

Despite his criticism, Trump said the US would continue to support NATO, even if the alliance did not reciprocate.

"EVERYONE IS LUCKY THAT I REBUILT OUR MILITARY IN MY FIRST TERM, AND CONTINUE TO DO SO. We will always be there for NATO, even if they won't be there for us. The only Nation that China and Russia fear and respect is the DJT REBUILT U.S.A.," Trump noted in his post.

