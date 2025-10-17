Trump to meet Putin in Hungary after "productive" call, says talks to seek end to Russia-Ukraine war

Washington, DC [US], October 17 : United States President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, following a phone conversation between the two leaders.

The planned meeting comes ahead of Trump's scheduled discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, focusing on arms and ongoing conflict resolution.

"President Putin and I will...meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this 'inglorious' War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump described his recent conversation with Putin as "very productive" and highlighted that the "success in the Middle East" could aid efforts to advance negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

The US President also touched upon economic discussions, stating that he and Putin had spent "a great deal of time talking about Trade between Russia and the United States." He further revealed that a high-level meeting involving US and Russian advisors is scheduled for next week.

In addition, Trump spoke about his upcoming meeting with Zelenskyy at the Oval Office, noting that they would discuss the outcomes of his conversation with Putin. He described Thursday's discussions as having made "great progress" in Ukraine-related talks.

Trump and Putin previously met in Alaska in August, continuing a series of high-level engagements between the two leaders in recent months.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump held a "lengthy" call with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of his meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday.

He said in a post on Truth Social, "I am speaking to President Putin now. The conversation is ongoing, a lengthy one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Trump's planned meetings with Putin in Budapest and Zelenskyy at the White House follow a series of high-level engagements, as he continues efforts to advance dialogue and seek progress toward ending the Ukraine conflict.

