Turkey confirms 66,467 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey has reported 66,467 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,718,861, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey on Wednesday rose by 143 to 83,075, while 29,316 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 417,787 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 57 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 51.75 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 134.19 million doses including third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor