Turkey expresses gratitude to India for extending help, calls winter tents 'most urgent priority'

Turkish Embassy in New Delhi on Friday expressed gratitude to India for its helping hand, solidarity and donations. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi stated that the most urgent priority is winter tents.

As Turkey continues to grapple with life in the aftermath of the earthquakes, help has been pouring in from all over the world. India has also sent relief material to Turkey and also dispatched National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team to assist in rescue operation.

In a tweet, the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi released a statement, "Dear Dost People of India, We are thankful for your helping hand, solidarity and donations! Currently the most urgent priority is winter tests."

It further stated, "As our storage capacity is full, please contact with embassy.newdelhi@mfa.gov.tr before donating any in-kind goods to the Embassy for coordiation. Turkish Embassy in New Delhi said that any in-kind donations brought to Embassy without coordination cannot be received due to storage capacity.

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and northwestern Syria has surpassed 41,000 as rescue efforts continue, Voice of America (VOA) reported.

Union Health Ministry has provided life-saving humanitarian medical Assistance to quake-hit Turkey and Syria under 'Operation Dost.' Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said that India is helping Turkey and Syria with medical equipment, and critical care drugs.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Mansukh Mandaviya stated, "India is helping Syria and Turkey with the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. @MoHFW_India provided life-saving emergency medicines, protective items, medical equipment, critical care drugs, etc as part of India's efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria."

According to a statement released by Union Health Ministry, the emergency relief material comprised of life-saving medicines, protective items, and critical care equipment valued at over Rs 7 crore was arranged and promptly dispatched to Turkey and Syria.

On February 10, many relief materials were arranged for both Turkey and Syria. The consignment for Syria consisted of 72 critical care drugs, consumables, and protective items of 7.3 tons, valued at Rs 1.4 crore, the statement read.

Relief materials sent for Turkey included 14 types of medical and critical care equipment worth Rs 4 crore. According to the statement, some of the medical equipment, included Patient Monitor Cardio VI, Syring Pump Medvo, ECG Machine IMAC 300.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor