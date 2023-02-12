Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll surpasses 28,000

By IANS | Published: February 12, 2023 11:30 AM 2023-02-12T11:30:06+5:30 2023-02-12T11:45:14+5:30

Ankara/Damascus, Feb 12 The combined death toll in the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February ...

Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll surpasses 28,000 | Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll surpasses 28,000

Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll surpasses 28,000

Next

Ankara/Damascus, Feb 12 The combined death toll in the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6 has surpassed 28,000.

The rescue operations, which were paused on Saturday after two unidentified groups clashed, resumed after Turkish army stepped in to offer protection, BBC reported.

Nearly 50 people have been arrested for looting ration at gun point, local media reported.

As food supply is dwindling, security is expected to worsen, BBC quoted a rescuer as saying.

During a visit to the disaster zone, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "We've declared a state of emergency and would use emergency powers to punish anyone breaking the law."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Recep tayyip erdogan Recep tayyip erdogan bbc Australia broadcasting corporation Bbc radio Broadcasting corporation Organisation secretary and member of parliament r. Facebook ireland headquarters British broadcasting company British broadcasting corporation Devon Information broadcasting