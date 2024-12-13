Turkey, US discuss Syria's stability, Gaza ceasefire

Ankara, Dec 13 Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting on Friday on combating terrorism and achieving stability in Syria, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

"Our priorities include ensuring stability in Syria and preventing the dominance of terrorist organisations such as IS (Islamic State) and the PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party)," Fidan said at a joint press conference with Blinken in the capital, Ankara.

Fidan stressed the alignment between the two nations in addressing key challenges in the region and said their talks focused on exploring solutions to Syria's ongoing crisis and broader regional issues, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We agreed that a ceasefire in Gaza should be reached as soon as possible," Fidan said.

Blinken, for his part, acknowledged Turkey's role in influencing Hamas to reach a hostage ceasefire agreement, adding that there's broad agreement on expectations for the interim government in Syria -- one that is inclusive, protects minority rights, rejects extremism, and poses no threats to its neighbours.

The two officials also reiterated their commitment to ongoing counter-IS efforts.

Blinken arrived in the Turkish capital on Thursday following a visit to Jordan. Upon his arrival, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with him on the situation in Syria.

The visit comes as Syria navigates a critical juncture, with a newly formed transitional government assuming power after al-Assad's departure to Russia for asylum.

Turkey has long expressed concerns over the role of Kurdish groups in Syria. Ankara views the US-backed Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, which it has battled for decades.

Blinken's regional tour will also include a stop in Jordan, where he is expected to meet officials in Aqaba to build consensus on Syria's future and address other pressing issues across the Middle East, the US State Department said on Wednesday.

