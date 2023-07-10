Turkey's Erdogan to discuss Black Sea grain deal extension with Russian President Putin

Kyiv [Ukraine], July 10 : The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said he will discuss the extension of the Black Sea Grain deal with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, reported Al Jazeera.

The deal is due to expire on July 17 this month.

The grain agreement between Ukraine and Russia last year, mediated by Turkey and the United Nations (UN), permits Ukrainian ships to export grains from Black Sea ports to the rest of the globe.

According to Al Jazeera, Erdogan predicted that Putin would visit Turkey in August as he spoke before leaving for a NATO conference in Vilnius.

Earlier in May, Russia agreed to extend the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal for another two months, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced, according to The Moscow Times reported.

This announcement came just a day before a 60-day extension, agreed back in March, was set to expire.

"Our Russian friends said they will not interfere with Turkish ships leaving [Ukraine's] ports. We thank them for this," The Moscow Times quoted Erdogan as saying.

Earlier in March, Erdogan announced an extension of the Black Sea grain deal. However, he did not reveal details regarding the expiration date of the deal at that time.

The deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July to ensure safe passage for ships carrying grain exports from Ukraine, especially at a time when the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine resulted in global food shortage.

