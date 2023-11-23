Turkish police detain 13 IS suspects in Istanbul

Istanbul, Nov 23 Turkish security forces have detained in Istanbul 13 suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) who may have plans to carry out attacks in the country.

The state-run Anadolu agency reported on Wednesday that Istanbul anti-terror police units launched simultaneous operations covering 10 districts to capture the suspects.

The police believed that the suspects were linked to the IS and other armed terror organisations in conflict zones in countries like Syria and Iraq, and may have plans to carry out attacks against Turkey, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkey listed IS as a terrorist group in 2013 and has been attacked by the extremist group several times. In response, the Turkish authorities have launched counter-terrorism operations at home and abroad.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor