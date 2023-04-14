Turkish police detain 149 suspects in anti-narcotics operation

Ankara, April 14 At least 149 people have been detained in an anti-narcotics operation in the southern Gaziantep province of Turkey, a Turkish cabinet minister said.

Thirty other suspects are still absconding and being hunted, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Thursday in a press conference in Gaziantep.

Soylu added that the number of direct drug-related deaths in Turkey has decreased from 941 in 2017 to 270 in 2021 thanks to the government's efforts to curb illegal drug use, Xinhua news agency reported.

