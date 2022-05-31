Turkish, Ukrainian Prez discuss export of Ukraine's agricultural products by sea

Ankara, May 31 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that Turkey attaches importance to the project of creating a safe corridor for the export of Ukraine's agricultural products by sea, Erdogan's office said in a statement.

The two leaders on Monday also discussed the recent developments in the Ukrainian crisis, according to the statement.

The Turkish President said Turkey had made every effort to continue the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia and his country was ready to provide the needed support, including mediation, Xinhua news agency reported.

In principle, Ankara has a positive view of participating in the "Control Center" to be established between Moscow, Kiev and the UN and hosting its headquarters in Istanbul, Erdogan told Zelensky.

Earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan had a phone conversation.

The two leaders addressed maritime security in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, and the removal of the threat of mines in these waters, the Kremlin said.

Putin said Russia was ready to "facilitate the unhindered sea transit of goods" in coordination with the Turkish side, adding this also applies to grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

Given the current challenges in the global food market, Russia would be able to export the necessary volumes of fertilisers and agricultural products if Western sanctions were lifted, the Kremlin noted.

According to a statement issued by the Turkish presidential office, Erdogan and Putin discussed Turkey's security concerns for Syria and the Ukrainian crisis, as well as Turkey-Russia relations.

Erdogan told Putin that Turkey was ready for meeting with Russia, Ukraine, and the UN in Istanbul and to play a role in a possible observation mechanism if both sides agree on principle, the statement said.

