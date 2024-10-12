Twin road accidents kill 6, injure 8 in Afghanistan

Kabul, Oct 12 At least six commuters lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Afghanistan's eastern Wardak province and western Herat province, officials said Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening.

Three people were killed and seven others injured, including women and children, after a car turned turtle in Wardak's Saidabad district, along the highway linking the capital Kabul with the southern Kandahar province on Friday evening, said Mohammad Yosuf Asrar, spokesman for the provincial police, Xinhua reported.

According to Asrar, the injured were hospitalised and were in critical condition.

A similar incident, which happened on the Islam Qala highway in Herat province, left 3 dead on the spot and one injured, provincial police said.

According to the local police, such accidents in Afghanistan are often linked to poor road conditions, drivers' recklessness, or a lack of safety measures during travel.

