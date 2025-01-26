"Two big ones": Thune hails Hegseth and Noem's confirmations for border security, immigration reform

Washington, DC [US], January 26 : US Senate Majority Leader John Thune highlighted the critical importance of confirming Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defence and Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security, citing their vital roles in national and border security, particularly in addressing immigration concerns, CNN reported.

The confirmations of Hegseth and Noem came after key Senate votes on Saturday (local time).

Hegseth was confirmed following a narrow 51-50 vote, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote. This marked only the second time in US history that a vice president cast a tie-breaking vote for a Cabinet nominee. Noem was confirmed with bipartisan support in a 59-34 vote.

Thune emphasised the importance of these confirmations for advancing President Trump's agenda, noting that both Hegseth and Noem hold crucial positions in managing the nation's defence and security.

Noem's leadership at Homeland Security will be crucial in overseeing immigration enforcement and securing the southern border, while Hegseth's appointment as Secretary of Defence will ensure the nation's readiness to confront global instability.

"Two big ones. Very important that they get done," Thune said, stressing that the timely confirmations would allow the administration to focus on national defence and border security without further delays. Thune expressed satisfaction with the Senate's ability to move these nominations forward despite opposition challenges.

Despite significant opposition from Democrats and three Republican senatorsMitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collinswho raised concerns about his past conduct and experience, Hegseth's confirmation was seen as crucial for restoring military readiness in an increasingly volatile world, reported CNN.

During his swearing-in ceremony, Hegseth outlined his priorities for the Department of Defence, including restoring a "warrior ethos," rebuilding military strength, and enhancing deterrence. Hegseth committed to reforming acquisition processes, modernising the defence industrial base, and strengthening alliances to address key global threats. He reaffirmed the administration's commitment to achieving "peace through strength."

Meanwhile, Noem's confirmation as Secretary of Homeland Security was approved in a bipartisan vote of 59-34 on Saturday (local time). As a staunch ally of President Trump, Noem's appointment to head the Department of Homeland Security is central to managing the country's immigration policies and addressing border security concerns. Her role will include overseeing border security, disaster response, and counterterrorism efforts.

Noem's confirmation hearing highlighted her firm stance on illegal immigration and securing the southern border, which she made her top priority. She assured senators that she would remain impartial in disaster relief efforts while stressing the need to address domestic terrorism. She also pointed out the importance of safeguarding critical infrastructure and preventing cyberattacks, areas she deemed essential for national security.

Thune praised both Hegseth and Noem for their readiness to serve in such important roles, reiterating their alignment with President Trump's vision for robust national security policies, especially around border security and immigration, CNN reported.

Looking ahead, Thune noted that the Senate will continue to focus on confirming other key nominees, including Scott Bessent for Treasury Secretary and Sean Duffy for Transportation Secretary, both of whom are expected to receive bipartisan support in upcoming votes.

