Two Chinese ships enter Japan's territorial waters near Senkaku islands

Two Chinese vessels have entered Japan's territorial waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands, a media report said on Monday.

The Chinese ships entered the waters of Minami Kojima island at about 7 a.m. (local time) [22:00 GMT Sunday], navigating some 13 miles southeast from the island, reported NHK broadcaster citing Japan Coast Guard officials, according to Sputnik.

The Japanese authorities sent patrol ships to the site to ensure the security of a Japanese fishing vessel that was approached by the Chinese ships, the Russian News Agency reported.

This is the seventh time when China has infringed on Japan's territorial waters since the beginning of the year. The previous case was reported on April 12, Sputnik reported.

Both Asian economic powerhouses have extended territorial claims over the Senkaku Islands. Japan insists on its sovereignty over the islands.

It insists on its sovereignty over the islands, effective since 1895, while China points to the 1783 and 1785 Japanese maps designating the islands as Chinese territory.

This dispute escalated in 2012 when the Japanese government purchased three of the five islands from the private owner.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor