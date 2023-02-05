Two dead as refugee boat sinks off Greek island

Athens, Feb 5 A woman and an infant were killed when a boat carrying an unknown number of refugees and migrants sank off the island of Leros in the Aegean Sea, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported on Sunday.

More than 20 people were rescued, including many minors. Their nationalities have yet to be determined, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Greece has been at the forefront of the refugee and migrant influx since 2015 and hundreds have drowned in the Aegean Sea in the past eight years.

