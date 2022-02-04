Two detained Afghan journos released

Kabul, Feb 4 Two Afghan journalists who were allegedly detained by the Taliban for two days, have been released, a media report said.

Waris Hasrat and Aslam Hijab both worked for the Kabul-based Ariana Television Network, reports Khaama Press.

Confirming the news, Ariana TV said the journalists were released after not being found guilty.

Although the Taliban is yet to comment on the detention, the UN had accused the regime of kidnapping the journalists.

Taking to Twitter, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan had said that the Taliban should find the whereabouts of the two journalists and release them.

This comes two weeks after two women activists disappeared from their houses and are still missing.

The Taliban has said that they do not know about the whereabouts of the activists but had added that they will investigate the case.

