Two hostile drones crash near Moshav Beit Hillel, sparking fire

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 13 (ANI/TPS): Two hostile aerial drones crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, exploding in the area of Moshav Beit Hillel.

Firefighters have extinguished the fire that broke out from the blast. No injuries were reported. The Israel Defence Forces said the incident is under review. (ANI/TPS)

