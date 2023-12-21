Two Indians in advisory council of charity founded by King Charles

London, Dec 21 The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by King Charles III, has announced the appointment of entrepreneurs Nikhil Kamath and Neerja Birla to its India Advisory Council.

Kamath, co-founder of one of India's largest stockbrokers 'Zerodha'; 'True Beacon', a wealth management firm; and venture capital firm 'Gruhas', hopes to address complex social changes in India in his new role with the Council.

"I am committed to partnering with innovative and pioneering social organisations as part of my philanthropic approach. I'm therefore honoured to join the British Asian Trust's India Advisory Council, made up of notable business leaders and philanthropists. Together, we aim to address complex social challenges innovatively and at scale across the country," Kamath said in a statement released by the Trust.

Through Zerodha, he has committed $100 million to Rainmatter Foundation, which supports solutions for climate change, specifically afforestation, ecological restoration and livelihoods.

He is the youngest Indian to sign Bill Gates and Warren Buffet's 'The Giving Pledge', making a promise to give at least 50 per cent of his wealth to charity.

Additionally, he is a key figure in the 'Young India Philanthropic Pledge', a commitment by India's new age philanthropists to dedicate a minimum of 25 per cent of their wealth to enhance global change, starting with India.

Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Aditya Birla Education Trust (ABET), said she is thrilled to join the Council and expand her work in mental health across India.

"Significant barriers continue to exist in providing the right support for mental health to millions of citizens in the country. The British Asian Trust is doing commendable work in this space across the world," she added.

Her initiative 'Mpower' seeks to foster a positive change in attitudes towards mental health through awareness and advocacy and provides holistic care so that individuals with mental health concerns may lead meaningful and productive lives with the utmost respect and dignity.

Bharath Visweswariah, Executive Director (India), at the British Asian Trust, said that the inclusion of Kamath and Birla into their advisory council will contribute immensely to the future of their work in India.

"Nikhil's passion for conservation and livelihoods and Birla's outstanding journey in education and mental health will help us expand our impact innovatively and effectively," Visweswariah added.

The two join other eminent business and philanthropic leaders on the Council, including Reliance's Mukesh Ambani, S. Ramadorai CBE, former chairman of National Skill Development Council and Bombay Stock Exchange, and Natasha Poonawalla, Chairperson, Villoo Poonawalla Foundation and Executive Director of Serum Institute of India.

--IANS

