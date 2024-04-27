Two killed in light plane crash in Australia's Victoria

Sydney, April 27 Two people were killed after an aircraft crashed in Mount Beauty in the Australian state of Victoria on Saturday, police said.

Located in the state's northeastern, Mount Beauty is a small town surrounded by the Alpine National Park, which features lakes, forests and snowfields, Xinhua news agency reported.

It is believed that the pair were flying over Embankment Drive when the aircraft went down at about 1:45 p.m. local time. Both the pilot and the passenger died at the scene, whose identities remain to be formally confirmed.

According to Victoria Police, they were the only occupants of the aircraft, and a report would be prepared for the Coroner.

A statement from the state's Country Fire Authority (CFA) indicated that the crashed plane was a "powered glider."

"Incident deemed under control at 2:13 p.m. and safe at 3:34 p.m. Emergency service crews will remain on scene for quite some time," said the CFA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor