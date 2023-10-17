Two killed in shooting in Brussels

Brussels [Belgium], October 17 : Two persons were killed in a shooting incident in Central Brussels on Monday evening, reported CNN citing Belgian public broadcaster VRT.

The people who have been killed are reportedly of Swedish nationality.

According to Belgian media reports, the suspect has not yet been apprehended, CNN reported. Moreover, the purpose behind the incident is not yet known.

Following the shooting incident, the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo, expressed his condolences to relatives of those killed in the Brussels attack.

"My deepest condolences to the relatives of this cowardly attack in Brussels. I am closely following the situation, together with the Ministers of Justice and Home Affairs from @CrisiscenterBE

We are monitoring the situation and ask the people of Brussels to be vigilant," he posted on X.

Further details awaited.

