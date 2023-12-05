Two missing Indians in Kenya: "Authorities on both sides have been in contact with each other," says MEA

New Delhi [India], December 5 : Stating that the authorities on both sides have been in contact with each other regarding two missing Indians in Kenya, a senior Ministry of External Affairs official said on Tuesday that "we should not speculate," as the investigation is ongoing.

According to a Kenyan publication, former Balaji Telefilms COO Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and another Indian national, Mohamed Zaid Sami Kidwai, went missing in mid-July 2022 after leaving a popular club in Westlands. Their driver, Nicodemus Mwania, a local, was also missing since then.

"The authorities on both sides have been in contact with each other and information was being shared between the two sides," said Dammu Ravi, Secretary, Economic Relations, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), while addressing a press briefing on Tuesday here.

He further said, "But at this point of time, we should not speculate because the investigation is ongoing ... and we will have to wait and see how things will more reveal in the days to come," he added.

Last year, India offered the Kenyan side all help in the case of missing Indians and has been closely following the developments related to the case.

Notably, an Indian investigation team visited Nairobi from November 1 to November 3, 2022, and met the Department of Public Prosecution and the Department of Criminal Investigation of the Kenyan government.

Earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Kenyan President William Ruto at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The two leaders held discussions on deepening the partnership between India and Kenya.

The two held a joint press briefing and solidified their longstanding relationship through a series of five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and strategic collaborations spanning diverse sectors.

