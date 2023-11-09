Two more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza ground offensive, total reaches 33

Tel Aviv, Nov 9 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday announced that two more of its soldiers were killed in Gaza, taking the total number of troopers who have died since the ground invasion was launched on October 27 to 33.

The two soldiers were identified as Sergeant first class Eliyahu Benjamin Elmakayes (29), of Jerusalem, and Staff Sergeant Noam Yosef Abou (20), of Dimona.

According to the IDF. they were killed on Wednesday during the fierce fighting with the Hamas militants in the besieged enclave.

More than 350 Israeli soldiers have died since the Hamas launched its unprecedented attack against the Jewish nation on October 7.

