Two New Jersey men charged with illegal voting, lying in citizenship bids

Washington, Jan 9 Federal prosecutors in New Jersey have charged two men with illegally voting in a presidential election and later lying under oath while applying for American citizenship, according to indictments returned by a federal grand jury.

The indictments, filed on December 22, 2025, accuse Muhammad Muzammal, 37, and Muhammad Shakeel, 62, of falsely claiming US citizenship to register to vote in New Jersey and of casting ballots in the November 2020 general election, which included the race for President and Vice President of the United States.

Prosecutors allege that both men were non-citizens at the time they registered to vote. On their voter registration forms, the indictments say, each man falsely certified that he was a United States citizen. Their registrations were approved, and both later voted in the 2020 general election, despite lacking citizenship, authorities said.

Under federal law, only US citizens are permitted to register and vote in federal elections.

The indictments also allege that after voting, both men sought to become US citizens by submitting Applications for Naturalization, known as Form N-400, to US Citizenship and Immigration Services. The form requires applicants to swear under penalty of perjury that the information they provide is complete, true and correct.

According to prosecutors, Muzammal and Shakeel each falsely stated on their N-400 applications that they had never registered to vote or voted in any federal, state or local election.

After submitting the applications, both men were interviewed by Immigration Services Officers. During those interviews, they were placed under oath and questioned about the information provided in their naturalisation forms. The indictments allege that during these interviews, both men again falsely asserted that they had never voted in any federal, state or local election.

Court records state that Muzammal was a lawful permanent resident living in Bergen County who entered the United States in or around August 2017 on an F43 visa. Prosecutors allege that he registered to vote online in New Jersey on or about September 16, 2020, falsely claiming US citizenship.

Based on that registration, Muzammal is accused of voting in the November 2020 general election. He is also charged with making false statements under oath during his naturalisation interview and with attempting to procure US citizenship unlawfully by submitting materially false statements on his N-400 application.

The indictment against Shakeel contains similar allegations, including illegal voting in the 2020 election and false statements made during the citizenship application process.

If convicted, the defendants face significant potential penalties.

