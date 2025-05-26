Two tonnes of crystal meth seized in Indonesia

Jakarta, May 26 Indonesian security authorities have seized around two tonnes of crystal meth in the waters of Riau Island province, claiming it the biggest illicit drug bust in the country.

At a press conference held in the city of Batam in the Riau Islands province on Monday, the country's narcotics agency BNN told reporters that the illicit drugs were carried by a vessel which was intercepted by authorities on Wednesday last week.

Chief of BNN Marthinus Hukom said that narcotics hidden in tea packets were stored in 67 sacks within a special compartment of the ship's hull.

As many as six boat crews were arrested, including two Thai citizens and four Indonesian citizens.

According to Hukom, the case is the biggest achievement in the drug eradication in Indonesia.

The drug seizure comes after the country's Navy two weeks ago intercepted a foreign vessel, called Aungtoetoe 99, suspected of attempting to smuggle nearly two tonnes of illicit drugs into the country through the waters in the same province. One Thai national and four Myanmar nationals were also arrested.

Under Indonesia's strict drug laws, those involved in drug-related crimes face severe penalties, ranging from five years' imprisonment to the death penalty.

Last month, the Indonesian police foiled smuggling of 25 kg of crystal methamphetamine from an international network in Donggala Regency in Central Sulawesi Province and detained a suspect.

Spokesperson Commissioner Djoko Wienarto of Central Sulawesi Police stated that a suspect acquired the crystal methamphetamine in Malaysia, transported it by sea to Tarakan in North Kalimantan, and then distributed it in Sidrap in South Sulawesi Province.

"The police detained the suspect in Donggala Regency with 25 packs of methamphetamine in two sacks and a cellphone," said Wienarto on April 5.

