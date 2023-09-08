Typhoon Yun-yeung expected to make landfall in Japan today

Tokyo, Sep 7 The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Friday said that typhoon Yun-yeung is approaching central and eastern regions of the country and is expected to make landfall later in the day.

The JMA said that as of 3 a.m. on Friday, Yun-yeung was situated over Pacific waters 170 km southeast of Wakayama Prefecture and moving north at a speed of about 15 km per hour, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rain is intensifying in eastern areas along the Pacific, with Kozushima Island of the Izu Islands reporting a downpour of 136.5 mm in six hours through 5 a.m., said the JMA.

Thunderstorms are forecast for the central region of Tokai through Friday night and the eastern region of Kanto-Koshin and the northeastern region of Tohoku through Saturday, it added, warning that those areas could see up to 250 mm of rain in the next 24 hours alone.

The JMA called on people to watch out for mudslides, flooding in low-lying areas and swollen rivers, with mudslide alerts having already been issued in the Izu Islands and in Chiba Prefecture.

