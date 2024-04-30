UAE: 33rd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair presents comprehensive cultural programme

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 30 (ANI/WAM): The 33rd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), organized by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), brings together a select group of Arab and international writers and thinkers, featuring a comprehensive cultural program of events.

This edition offers a platform uniting intellectual, literary, poetic, and artistic figures worldwide, with a dedicated translation section hosting industry professionals. The programme encompasses diverse cultural sessions with thinkers, creators, and influencers, celebrating the cultural legacies of influential figures.

As part of its cultural program, the book fair hosts a session presenting the Arabic edition of Chinese President Xi Jinping's "The Belt and Road Initiative". The session includes notable figures from China and the Arab Publishers Association.

Additionally, journalist Hassan Alshazli discusses the book 'Kalila wa Dimna: From Manuscripts to Modern Literary Readings', selected as the featured book of the fair. The session includes distinguished speakers from Bibliotheca Alexandria and cultural research fields.

Visitors have the opportunity to attend a session titled "The Arab-Chinese Platform for Publishing and Culture", led by Ahmed El Said, Founder and CEO of Bayt Alhekma Cultural Group, alongside representatives from China.

The fair also hosts the "Egypt in My Heart" session, exploring the experiences of Emirati students in Cairo, moderated by journalist Sherif Amer.

On the opening day, the Guest of Honour Programme launched, celebrating Egyptian writer Naguib Mahfouz, with sessions highlighting his literature's social and historical aspects.

Day two features the winners of the 18th edition of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award in a dialogue chaired by Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre.

The cultural programme continues with various activities, including a roundtable discussion on 'The Prospects of Emirati Literature' and a book signing ceremony for award-winning books.

The diverse cultural programme aims to enrich the experience for readers and visitors, solidifying the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair as a global intellectual and cultural hub. (ANI/WAM)

