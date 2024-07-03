UAE: Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss regional developments, efforts to reach ceasefire in Gaza

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 3 (ANI/WAM): UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during a phone call with Antony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States of America, discussed recent developments in the Middle East region and efforts to reach a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire and improve the humanitarian response to the urgent needs of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE's support for the United States' efforts, in collaboration with key international partners, to achieve a sustainable ceasefire that ensures the protection of all civilians.

He stressed that the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip necessitates urgent, coordinated, and sustained efforts to address the immediate needs of civilians and deliver essential humanitarian aid.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the importance of reducing tensions, countering extremism, and halting escalating violence in the region, highlighting the need for a serious political pathway to resume negotiations aimed at achieving comprehensive peace, grounded in the two-state solution.

He also touched on developments in the situation in Sudan and their humanitarian repercussions. (ANI/WAM)

