UAE: ADIHEX set to take its Falcon Auction online

Dubai [UAE], August 19 (ANI/WAM): This year's Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2024 will hold its Falcon Auction with bidding for prize birds being available for both visitors and through an online platform.

Taking place under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club, this year's ADIHEX will welcome record numbers of visitors and exhibitors from around the world.

Entrepreneurs can leverage the investment potential of premium falcons to secure substantial returns in this niche but increasingly lucrative market.

The Auction, which will attract a global profile of top international breeders, can be accessed physically at the exhibition and online to ensure an expanded audience of bidders.

The Auctions focus on breeding premium birds that meet the highest specifications for both novice and seasoned falconers of all nationalities, ensuring accessibility and diversity in the falconry community.

For the first time ever at ADIHEX, bidders can make online bids for premium falcons that will be showcased in a special viewing area at ADIHEX 2024. Through this exclusive and innovative new feature, bids for ten top-rated falcons with detailed falcon bio information can be made through a virtual auction platform accessible worldwide.

The final auction on Sunday, 8th September, will be preceded by an exclusive Falcon Beauty Contest. Exhibitors from across the globe will participate with their prized falcons in a parade before a panel of judges, who will nominate the champion birds.

The largest edition of ADIHEX staged so far will be hosted at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 31st August to 8th September 2024. (ANI/WAM)

