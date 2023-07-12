UAE Ambassador to Kuwait meets Kuwait Defense Minister

Kuwait City [Kuwait], July 12 (ANI/WAM): UAE Ambassador to Kuwait Matar Hamed Al Neyadi met with Kuwait Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmed Fahad Al Sabah, wherein they discussed the distinguished relations between the two countries and ways to develop cooperation.

During the meeting, Al Neyadi, accompanied by Colonel Mohammed Al Muhairi, Military Attaché of the United Arab Emirates Mission to the State of Kuwait, presented Sheikh Ahmed with the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to participate in the 18th Dubai Airshow 2023.

For his part, Sheikh Ahmed Fahad Al Sabah praised the depth of the existing relations between the two countries and also conveyed his sincere gratitude for the kind invitation to attend the aviation exhibition. (ANI/WAM)

