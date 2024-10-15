UAE Ambassadors to Paraguay, Guinea sworn in before UAE President

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 15 (ANI/WAM): Ahmed Ibrahim Saeed Mohammed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea, and Dr. Al Saghira Wabran Hamad Mubarak Al Ahbabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Paraguay, took the oath of office before President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Also in attendance was Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

He wished the new ambassadors success in their missions, encouraging them to work diligently to strengthen ties between the UAE and the countries to which they are assigned across all levels.

He also emphasised the UAE's commitment to enhancing its international partnerships and mutual interests with other nations, placing significant responsibility on its diplomatic missions abroad.

For their part, the two ambassadors expressed their pride in the trust bestowed upon them by the leadership of the UAE, affirming their dedication to serving the country with integrity and loyalty.

The oath-taking ceremony, held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; as well as a number of senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor