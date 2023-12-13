UAE and Czech Republic discuss prospects of cooperation in Africa

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 13 (ANI/WAM): Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, UAE's Minister of State, met with Jiri Kozak, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to promote them. Furthermore, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in Africa was signed during the meeting.

The meeting included following up on the outcomes of Al Sayegh's visit to the Czech Republic in May 2023, and exploring opportunities of cooperation between the two countries across various fields, including energy, food security, health, and water management. (ANI/WAM)

